Mum rescues three young children as blaze engulfs bedroom

PUBLISHED: 13:44 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 06 November 2019

Harriet Talbott was hailed a hero for saving her three children from a house fire on Dove Avenue in Wymondham. Photo: Archant

Archant

A mother snatched her three young children to safety as fire raged through the family home.

Harriet Talbott was woken by her smoke alarm sounding at around 5.30am on Wednesday and saw smoke pouring from her sons' bedroom.

She dashed through to find their play tent engulfed in flames - prompting her to grab her children in the nick of time and escape from the house.

Ms Talbott, who has lived on Dove Close in Wymondham for two years, said: "I just grabbed the three kids and ran. I went to my neighbours to use a phone to call the fire brigade."

Now she is fearing for the family's future as their newly-renovated home is badly damaged by fire and smoke.

The children, aged two, four and five, escaped unharmed, but all three bedrooms, as well as a year's worth of Christmas presents, were destroyed in the blaze.

Ms Talbott's uncle, Michael Coe, was asleep on the sofa downstairs when the fire started.

He said: "It was like a nightmare. The alarm started blaring and we all ran to get out of the house. It's heartbreaking. It's her youngest son's birthday next week and all the kids' clothes are destroyed."

The Flagship Group, which owns the house, said it would provide temporary accommodation for the family, and estimated repair work would take around five weeks to complete.

But for the single mother of three, the future remains uncertain.

She said: "I don't know what I'm going to do. Everything is gone, even the bedding. How am I going to tell the kids there are no Christmas presents? They're too young to understand."

Following the blaze, neighbours on Dove Avenue rallied around the family, bringing bags of clothes for the children and providing shelter.

The fire service said the fire was started by an electric appliance, but the exact cause was still being investigated.

According to fire station manager Stefan Rider, who attended the fire with appliances from Wymondham and Hethersett, the family could have been seriously harmed if the smoke alarm had not sounded.

He said: "Luckily the family had a smoke alarm so the mum was able to evacuate the children before anyone was hurt. Thanks to a quick call to the fire service and swift action from those crews the fire was put out before it could spread through the rest of the building."

