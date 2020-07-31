Firefighters quick to put out house blaze
PUBLISHED: 14:33 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 31 July 2020
Archant
Firefighters were on alert to deal with a house blaze in a mid Norfolk town.
Crews from Watton and Hingham were called to a fire in Blenheim Way, Watton, at around 12.20pm on Friday afternoon.
Main and hose reel jets were used to extinguish the blaze by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.
Everyone at the property was accounted for and nobody was injured.
A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots, before crews declared the scene safe at around 12.45pm.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.