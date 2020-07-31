Firefighters quick to put out house blaze

Firefighters were quick to deal with a house fire on Blenheim Way in Watton. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Firefighters were on alert to deal with a house blaze in a mid Norfolk town.

Crews from Watton and Hingham were called to a fire in Blenheim Way, Watton, at around 12.20pm on Friday afternoon.

Main and hose reel jets were used to extinguish the blaze by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

Everyone at the property was accounted for and nobody was injured.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots, before crews declared the scene safe at around 12.45pm.