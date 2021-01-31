News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bid to rebuild home which was destroyed by fire

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:51 PM January 31, 2021   
Firefighters tackle a blaze at a house in Snettisham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Firefighters tackle the fire in March 2019 - Credit: Chris Bishop

A property which was gutted by a fierce fire almost two years ago could be demolished and rebuilt.

The house on Longview Close, Snettisham, which was damaged by fire Picture: Chris Bishop

The house on Longview Close, Snettisham, which was damaged by fire in March 2019 - Credit: Chris Bishop

Flames tore through the two-bed semi on Longview Close, Snettisham, in March 2019. Ten pumps including an aerial ladder were sent to the scene, off the main Lynn Road.

An elderly man then living at the property was helped to safety by neighbours. People living nearby described flames shooting from the windows and a mushroom cloud of black smoke.

A total of 10 appliances were sent to the scene of the fire in Snettisham Picture: Chris Bishop

Ten appliances were sent to the scene of the fire in Longview Close, at Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop

The house and its contents were almost completely destroyed by the blaze, which also damaged the roof of a neighbouring property. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Now Chris Andrews has applied for planning permission to demolish and rebuild the house.  In his application, he states temporary propping has been installed and the house has been fenced of from members of the public.

Damage to the rear of the house, in Longview Close, Snettisham Picture: Chris Bishop

Damage to the rear of the house, in Longview Close, Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop

A decision is expected in March or April.

Damage to the property on Longview Close, Snettisham Picture: Chris Bishop

Damage to the property on Longview Close, Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop


An aeriaal ladder at the scene of the fire in Longview Close Picrture: Chris Bishop

An aerial ladder at the scene of the fire in Longview Close - Credit: Chris Bishop


