Bid to rebuild home which was destroyed by fire
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A property which was gutted by a fierce fire almost two years ago could be demolished and rebuilt.
Flames tore through the two-bed semi on Longview Close, Snettisham, in March 2019. Ten pumps including an aerial ladder were sent to the scene, off the main Lynn Road.
An elderly man then living at the property was helped to safety by neighbours. People living nearby described flames shooting from the windows and a mushroom cloud of black smoke.
The house and its contents were almost completely destroyed by the blaze, which also damaged the roof of a neighbouring property. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Now Chris Andrews has applied for planning permission to demolish and rebuild the house. In his application, he states temporary propping has been installed and the house has been fenced of from members of the public.
A decision is expected in March or April.