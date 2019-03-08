Building fire breaks out in quiet cul-de-sac

Firefighters had to be called after a building caught on fire in a quiet residential street.

Two appliances from Dereham, and another from Fakenham, were called at 9.53am on Tuesday, October 22, to a house in mid Norfolk.

The engines arrived shortly after to Lawrence Place in Foxley, between Reepham and Dereham.

Crews wore breathing gear and used jets, ladders and a thermal image camera to put out the blaze, which is believed to have been contained on the first floor.

A positive pressure ventilation fan was also used to clear the building of smoke.

No one is believed to have been injured during the fire and the cause of it is currently unknown.