Eco activity centre scoops £100,000 gift from house builder

PUBLISHED: 12:42 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 07 October 2020

Former Olympian Dame Katherine Grainger DBE, who presented thousands of pounds to worthy caises through the Persimmon Homes Building Futures campaign.

An eco outdoor activity centre has scooped a £100,000 windfall from a major housing developer.

Beccles charity Ringsfield Hall EcoActivity Centre secured the top award for education and arts as part of the Persimmon Homes Building Futures campaign, where winners were announced online.

During the ceremony, the Hewett Academy and Nansa’s Family Centre in Norwich, which supports families of children with disabilities, as well as Norwich Dragon’s Hockey grassroots club were awarded £5,000 each after becoming finalists.

The donations were part of a national £1m fund supporting under-18s. John Eldridge, director in charge at Persimmon Homes Anglia, said: “The Building Futures scheme has been a great success and it is wonderful to celebrate the fantastic work of so many organisations supporting young people in our communities. We have been overwhelmed by both the response to the competition, and the hard work and dedication of those involved within all the groups.”

The virtual ceremony was presented by Dame Katherine Grainger DBE, chair of UK Sport and Great Britain’s most-decorated female Olympian, alongside Persimmon Homes group chief executive officer Dean Finch.

Ringsfield Hall EcoActivity Centre, off Hall Road, offers a holistic space for children and adults to reconnect through outdoor activities.

Norwich Dragons Hockey Club, off Hall Road in Lakenham, is a community club run by volunteers for up to 350 junior members aged 4-18.

It is fundraising to build its own clubhouse and buy goalkeeping kit for young players.

The money was given to the Hewett Academy on Cecil Road, Lakenham, because it is a deprived area and is investing in equipment to diversify its range of sports on offer.

Nansa’s Family Centre on Woodcock Road, provides care for families and carers of children with disabilities including Down’s Syndrome, cerebral palsy, global developmental delay and sensory processing issues.

The funding will go towards its All Aboard project, which aims to deliver a wide range of specialist support for families of children with special needs.

The first, second and third prize winners were decided by a public vote.

