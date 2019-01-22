Search

Late night delays following broken down train

PUBLISHED: 23:11 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 23:18 16 February 2020

Wymondham railway station

Wymondham railway station

Archant

Train users face delays of by up to an hour following an earlier broken down train.

Disruptions are expected after a train broke down between Wymondham and Norwich on Sunday evening.

The line between Ely and Norwich has now reopened.

A National Rail spokesman said: "As trains return to normal, some services may be delayed by up to 60 minutes or be revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

