Late night delays following broken down train

Train users face delays of by up to an hour following an earlier broken down train.

Disruptions are expected after a train broke down between Wymondham and Norwich on Sunday evening.

The line between Ely and Norwich has now reopened.

A National Rail spokesman said: "As trains return to normal, some services may be delayed by up to 60 minutes or be revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.