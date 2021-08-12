Search

Houghton Festival pushed back by a year due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:38 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 08 May 2020

The Clearing at Houghton Festival 2018 PICTURE: Jake Davis

The Clearing at Houghton Festival 2018 PICTURE: Jake Davis

© Photography by Jake Davis for Here & Now (fb.com/wearehereandnow)

A popular dance music festival held at Houghton Hall has been postponed for a year due to coronavirus.

Ben UFO playing a set at the Pavilion Stage at Houghton Festival 2018. Photo: Hannah MetcalfeBen UFO playing a set at the Pavilion Stage at Houghton Festival 2018. Photo: Hannah Metcalfe

Organisers of Houghton Festival, which sees more than 10,000 dancers descend on the west Norfolk stately home, had previously been hopeful the festival could go ahead, but have now said “it is obvious that a festival of this scale cannot go ahead with confidence”.

Due to be the third iteration of the festival, DJs and musicians from around the world were scheduled to perform non-stop electronic music from August 6 to August 9.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the postponement of this year’s festival,” the organisers said, adding: “Hope has carried us through the recent months.

“All of us are aware of the seriousness of the current health crisis, so this news will come as little surprise. Clubs, festivals and discotheques all face a challenging time ahead. None of us know how life on the dance floor will be, let alone life itself.

“It’s increasingly clear that unlocking the lockdown will be a gradual process and this it should be, but August is almost upon us, making the festival unimaginable.”

It is the second year in a row in which the festival has been postponed, after storms and high winds cancelled the 2019 version.

However, festival organisers say they look forward to its planned return on August 12, 2021.

In a statement, they said: “Our first two years were incredibly special: A loyal following formed and Houghton was instantly defined. The memories are vivid enough to carry us from year two to what now will be year five.

“Our anticipation yet again held in suspension.”

Those with tickets to the festival can receive refunds from the Houghton website, though organisers pleaded with ticket holders to hold onto their tickets until next year.

“As many of you will be aware, issuing a high number of refunds will impact the wider network of people and independent businesses that we work with. Where possible, we hope that you will consider rolling your ticket over to Houghton 2021,” they said.



