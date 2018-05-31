Reopening date announced for majestic stately home
PUBLISHED: 16:41 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 25 June 2020
Archant © 2006
A magnificent country house has announced it will reopen with an exhibition from esteemed sculptor Anish Kapoor.
Houghton Hall, between Fakenham and King’s Lynn, has been closed in line with government regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But with restrictions gradually being eased, many stately homes have begun reopening with measures including reduced capacity and advanced booking.
And now one of Norfolk’s finest examples of Palladian architecture is set to make its return on July 12 with an exhibition entitled Anish Kapoor at Houghton Hall, which had been due to begin in March.
It will showcase 24 sculptures across the grounds and historic interiors of the hall, as well as drawings and smaller pieces representing Kapoor’s groundbreaking body of work.
Lord Cholmondeley, owner of Houghton, said: “We are proud to have the opportunity to present an important group of Anish Kapoor’s works, and are delighted to welcome visitors once again.”
MORE: Houghton Festival pushed back by a year due to coronavirus
The exhibition, curated by Mario Codognato runs until November 1. Tickets must be booked in advance and go on sale from July 1.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.