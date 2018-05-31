Reopening date announced for majestic stately home

Houghton Hall, between Fakenham and King's Lynn, is set to reopen to the public following the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Archant Archant © 2006

A magnificent country house has announced it will reopen with an exhibition from esteemed sculptor Anish Kapoor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anish Kapoor's Sky Mirror will be showcased at Houghton Hall once it reopens. Picture: Pete Huggins Anish Kapoor's Sky Mirror will be showcased at Houghton Hall once it reopens. Picture: Pete Huggins

Houghton Hall, between Fakenham and King’s Lynn, has been closed in line with government regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But with restrictions gradually being eased, many stately homes have begun reopening with measures including reduced capacity and advanced booking.

Works by celebrated sculptor Anish Kapoor are set to go on display at Houghton Hall. Picture: Dave Morgan Works by celebrated sculptor Anish Kapoor are set to go on display at Houghton Hall. Picture: Dave Morgan

And now one of Norfolk’s finest examples of Palladian architecture is set to make its return on July 12 with an exhibition entitled Anish Kapoor at Houghton Hall, which had been due to begin in March.

It will showcase 24 sculptures across the grounds and historic interiors of the hall, as well as drawings and smaller pieces representing Kapoor’s groundbreaking body of work.

Houghton Hall, between Fakenham and King's Lynn, is set to reopen to the public following the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Archant Houghton Hall, between Fakenham and King's Lynn, is set to reopen to the public following the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Archant

Lord Cholmondeley, owner of Houghton, said: “We are proud to have the opportunity to present an important group of Anish Kapoor’s works, and are delighted to welcome visitors once again.”

MORE: Houghton Festival pushed back by a year due to coronavirus

Works by celebrated sculptor Anish Kapoor are set to go on display at Houghton Hall. Picture: Dave Morgan Works by celebrated sculptor Anish Kapoor are set to go on display at Houghton Hall. Picture: Dave Morgan

The exhibition, curated by Mario Codognato runs until November 1. Tickets must be booked in advance and go on sale from July 1.

Works by celebrated sculptor Anish Kapoor are set to go on display at Houghton Hall. Picture: Dave Morgan Works by celebrated sculptor Anish Kapoor are set to go on display at Houghton Hall. Picture: Dave Morgan

Houghton Hall, between Fakenham and King's Lynn, is set to reopen to the public following the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Archant Houghton Hall, between Fakenham and King's Lynn, is set to reopen to the public following the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Archant