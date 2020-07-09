Anish Kapoor sculptures go on show at Houghton Hall

Artist Anish Kapoor looks into his sculpture 'Sky Mirror' at Houghton Hall, King's Lynn, ahead of the opening of his largest UK exhibition of outdoor sculptures Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

An exhibition of sculptures by acclaimed British artist Sir Anish Kapoor will open to the public this weekend after lockdown restrictions were eased.

The display of the Turner Prize-winner’s work at Houghton Hall in Norfolk was originally due to begin in March but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rules were relaxed on July 4 to allow the reopening of museums, galleries and heritage attractions, and the exhibition will open on Sunday.

It will feature 24 sculptures by Sir Anish, 66, including Sky Mirror - a stainless steel mirror more than 16ft (5m) in diameter.

A series of carved marble sculptures created between 2001 and 2003 will also be on display, along with a selection of drawings and smaller works.

Artworks will be on show across the grounds of the stately home and in gallery space inside, with the exhibition curated by Mario Codognato.

Houghton Hall was built by Sir Robert Walpole, generally regarded as Britain’s first prime minister, in around 1722.

Lord Cholmondeley, owner of Houghton, said: “Anish Kapoor is a magician.

“His elegant, reflective pieces throw back the world in mysterious ways.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to present an important group of Anish Kapoor’s work at Houghton, and are delighted to be able to welcome visitors once again.”

Tickets must be pre-booked.

- For details, see www.houghtonhall.com