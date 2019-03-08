Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Footie fans - you can now get a Norwich City themed afternoon tea!

PUBLISHED: 18:37 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:37 02 May 2019

Barnham Broom Hotel, Norwich, has a new Canaries themed afternoon tea Picture: Barnham Broom

Barnham Broom Hotel, Norwich, has a new Canaries themed afternoon tea Picture: Barnham Broom

Archant

Barnham Broom Hotel is celebrating the club’s promotion with dedicated menu this month.

There was hardly a dry eye amongst supporters when Norwich City found themselves back in the Premier League last weekend. To mark the momentous occasion, avid long-time supporter James Conway, executive head chef at Barnham Broom Hotel on the outskirts of the city, has created an afternoon tea menu with a difference.

The Canaries themed spread, being served only until the end of May, 2019, has been especially designed to reflect the team's colours - green and yellow.

The menu begins with lightly spiced green and yellow hummus sandwiches, freshly baked cherry scones and a savoury scone of cheese and sunblush tomatoes.

Then, there's a key lime pie tarlet with a baby meringue, pistachio and lemon macarons, lemon and lime drizzle cake, and a mango and passionfruit cheesecake.

The tea can be taken in the lounge or Valley Bar overlooking the golf courses, or (on sunny days) on the terrace.

You may also want to watch:

It's £15.95 per person, served with your choice from a selection of loose leaf teas, or freshly ground coffee. And you can upgrade to include a cocktail, G&T, Aperol spritz or Champagne.

Booking is essential.

Most Read

Hotel given zero food hygiene rating after customer complaint

The Manor Hotel, in Mundesley, has recieved a zero rating for food hygiene. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

Public-funded firm goes bust leaving staff redundant and apprentices in the dark

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Man took police van on 15-mile curry-fuelled joyride and demanded money from drivers

Sean Warman, who stole a police van from outside Lowestoft Police Station. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Police search for driver after boy hit by car

Mill Road in Hethersett. Picture Google.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hotel given zero food hygiene rating after customer complaint

The Manor Hotel, in Mundesley, has recieved a zero rating for food hygiene. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

James Maddison sale averted a ‘disaster’ at Norwich City

James Maddison's sale was vital for Norwich City's financial situation Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Seaside village bucking closure trend could be Norfolk pub capital

The Gate pub is one of the many watering holes in Caister Picture: Nick Butcher

‘He’s amazing and I think he’s a genius’ – Delia and Michael thrilled with Webber’s work at City

Norwich City's majority shareholder Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones savoured their team's promotion celebrations on Saturday night Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Restaurant owner expresses his ‘heartfelt thanks’ to the community following immigration raid

Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists