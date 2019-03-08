Footie fans - you can now get a Norwich City themed afternoon tea!

Barnham Broom Hotel, Norwich, has a new Canaries themed afternoon tea Picture: Barnham Broom Archant

Barnham Broom Hotel is celebrating the club’s promotion with dedicated menu this month.

There was hardly a dry eye amongst supporters when Norwich City found themselves back in the Premier League last weekend. To mark the momentous occasion, avid long-time supporter James Conway, executive head chef at Barnham Broom Hotel on the outskirts of the city, has created an afternoon tea menu with a difference.

The Canaries themed spread, being served only until the end of May, 2019, has been especially designed to reflect the team's colours - green and yellow.

The menu begins with lightly spiced green and yellow hummus sandwiches, freshly baked cherry scones and a savoury scone of cheese and sunblush tomatoes.

Then, there's a key lime pie tarlet with a baby meringue, pistachio and lemon macarons, lemon and lime drizzle cake, and a mango and passionfruit cheesecake.

The tea can be taken in the lounge or Valley Bar overlooking the golf courses, or (on sunny days) on the terrace.

It's £15.95 per person, served with your choice from a selection of loose leaf teas, or freshly ground coffee. And you can upgrade to include a cocktail, G&T, Aperol spritz or Champagne.

Booking is essential.