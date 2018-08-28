Hotel donates more than £1,500 to charity after fundraising night
PUBLISHED: 13:53 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:53 22 November 2018
More than £3,000 has been raised by a Thetford business this year after a charity night raised more than £1.500.
The Thomas Paine Hotel raised £1,593 at their most recent charity night, with £796.50 being donated to both Thetford and District Dementia Support (TADDs) and the Prince’s Trust.
The donations have smashed the hotel’s fundraising target of £2,000 for the year, with the total raised in the last five years reached £11,000.
Director of the Thomas Paine Hotel, Gez Chetal, said: “I am delighted to be able to hand over the money we have raised at the hotel. Thank you to all of the people who continue to support our charity nights and our next one will be announced soon.”
