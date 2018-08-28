Search

Hospital radio station receives a gorgeous donation from local beauty salon

PUBLISHED: 13:51 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 29 January 2019

Natalie Norman from Countours hands over cheque for £300 to Hospital Radio Lynm treasurer, Mike Wing. Photo: Hospital Radio Lynn

Hospital Radio Lynn

Beauticians and their customers teamed up to raise money for a hospital radio station.

Contours beauty salon at Castle Rising, near King’s Lynn, handed over a cheque for £300 to Hospital Radio Lynn, based in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Secretary, Carrie Ingram-Gettins said: “Hospital Radio Lynn wishes to say a big thank you to Contours, Castle Rising, for their generous donation of £300 raised by the hard work of their wonderful staff throughout 2018.”

Beautician Natalie Norman from Contours said: “Last year Contours had chosen Hospital Radio Lynn as our charity to help to raise some money.

“We would like to say thank you to all our lovely customers and thank you Hospital Radio Lynn presenters for doing such a fab job.”

To join or donate to Hospital Radio Lynn, visit www.hospitalradiolynn.org.uk or call 01553 613456.

