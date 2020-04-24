Search

Advanced search

‘Social isolation won’t stop us’ - Hospital radio celebrates 46 years on air

PUBLISHED: 07:55 26 April 2020

Hospital Radio Lynn volunteers continue to run the radio station for patients in hospital and their families across King’s Lynn and West Norfolk amid the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured: Mike Tingle. Picture: Hospital Radio Lynn

Hospital Radio Lynn volunteers continue to run the radio station for patients in hospital and their families across King’s Lynn and West Norfolk amid the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured: Mike Tingle. Picture: Hospital Radio Lynn

Archant

A hospital radio station in Norfolk is celebrating its 46th year being on air, while it continues to keep patients and listeners entertained during the coronavirus crisis.

Hospital Radio Lynn volunteers continue to run the radio station for patients in hospital and their families across King’s Lynn and West Norfolk amid the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured: Pete Singleton. Picture: Hospital Radio LynnHospital Radio Lynn volunteers continue to run the radio station for patients in hospital and their families across King’s Lynn and West Norfolk amid the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured: Pete Singleton. Picture: Hospital Radio Lynn

Hospital Radio Lynn, which started broadcasting on April, 17, 1974, is continuing to play music 24 hours a day across King’s Lynn and west Norfolk, despite its studios being closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Volunteers have said during this time of self-isolation and lockdown, continuing their work is “more important that ever” to continue a crucial link between patients in hospital, their families and the community.

Wayne Fysh, studio manager, said: “Hospital Radio Lynn is geared up to allow our volunteers to broadcast from their own home, so even social isolation won’t stop us keeping our service on air.

“Families and friends can request songs for loved ones every day, giving people contact at a time when visiting at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is suspended.”

Hospital Radio Lynn volunteers continue to run the radio station for patients in hospital and their families across King’s Lynn and West Norfolk amid the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured: Mike Wing. Picture: Hospital Radio LynnHospital Radio Lynn volunteers continue to run the radio station for patients in hospital and their families across King’s Lynn and West Norfolk amid the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured: Mike Wing. Picture: Hospital Radio Lynn

READ MORE: Hospital’s special 100th birthday message to Captain Tom Moore

You may also want to watch:

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter

To keep up with coronavirus updates, please join our Facebook page here

More on the EDP’s Here to Help campaign

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: 12 furloughing need-to-knows for employees and firms

Martin Lewis (inset) gives his 12 furloughing need-to-knows. Picture: Gettyy/Money Saving Expert

Woman in her 30s among six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk’s hospitals

Four more patients with coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Nurse in pain told to file broken tooth with nail file as dentist waiting lists grow

File photo. A nurse at the NNUH was unable to get an emergency dental appointemnt due to extensive waiting lists. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Pulling toegether’ - How one seaside village is coping during the coronavirus lockdown

Spot the human being on Walcott beach during lockdown. Pictures: David Bale

WATCH: Aerial footage of Great Yarmouth under lockdown

An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: 12 furloughing need-to-knows for employees and firms

Martin Lewis (inset) gives his 12 furloughing need-to-knows. Picture: Gettyy/Money Saving Expert

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Nurse in pain told to file broken tooth with nail file as dentist waiting lists grow

File photo. A nurse at the NNUH was unable to get an emergency dental appointemnt due to extensive waiting lists. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich City quiz - Test your Canaries’ knowledge with our bumper quiz!

Test your Norwich City and football knowledge with our 40 question quiz!

Woman in her 30s among six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk’s hospitals

Four more patients with coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

How will you fare in part two of our ultimate street view quiz of Norwich?

Where is this? Photo: Google

The NDR and promotion: What was happening in Norwich this time last year?

Action from the Norwich City Football Club promotion parade through Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24