‘Social isolation won’t stop us’ - Hospital radio celebrates 46 years on air

Hospital Radio Lynn volunteers continue to run the radio station for patients in hospital and their families across King’s Lynn and West Norfolk amid the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured: Mike Tingle. Picture: Hospital Radio Lynn Archant

A hospital radio station in Norfolk is celebrating its 46th year being on air, while it continues to keep patients and listeners entertained during the coronavirus crisis.

Hospital Radio Lynn volunteers continue to run the radio station for patients in hospital and their families across King’s Lynn and West Norfolk amid the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured: Pete Singleton. Picture: Hospital Radio Lynn Hospital Radio Lynn volunteers continue to run the radio station for patients in hospital and their families across King’s Lynn and West Norfolk amid the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured: Pete Singleton. Picture: Hospital Radio Lynn

Hospital Radio Lynn, which started broadcasting on April, 17, 1974, is continuing to play music 24 hours a day across King’s Lynn and west Norfolk, despite its studios being closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Volunteers have said during this time of self-isolation and lockdown, continuing their work is “more important that ever” to continue a crucial link between patients in hospital, their families and the community.

Wayne Fysh, studio manager, said: “Hospital Radio Lynn is geared up to allow our volunteers to broadcast from their own home, so even social isolation won’t stop us keeping our service on air.

“Families and friends can request songs for loved ones every day, giving people contact at a time when visiting at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is suspended.”

Hospital Radio Lynn volunteers continue to run the radio station for patients in hospital and their families across King’s Lynn and West Norfolk amid the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured: Mike Wing. Picture: Hospital Radio Lynn Hospital Radio Lynn volunteers continue to run the radio station for patients in hospital and their families across King’s Lynn and West Norfolk amid the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured: Mike Wing. Picture: Hospital Radio Lynn

