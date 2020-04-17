Search

Emotional moment hospital porter finds himself delivering a baby

PUBLISHED: 16:22 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 17 April 2020

It was looking like a normal day for this hospital porter, until he found himself playing a crucial role in delivering a baby. Photo: Denise Bradley / James Paget University Hospital

Archant

A hospital porter found himself going beyond the call of duty when he played a crucial role in delivering a baby.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture:Denise BradleyThe James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture:Denise Bradley

Ricardo Rodrigues, 28, works as a porter at the James Paget University Hospital in Great Yarmouth, where he moves patients and equipment around the hospital among other duties.

But when Mr Rodrigues started his “normal but busy shift” on Wednesday, April 15, everything quickly changed when he received an urgent call to attend the hospital’s central delivery suite.

Shortly after lunchtime, Mr Rodrigues, who lives in Lowestoft, rushed to the delivery suite as fast as he could, where he found a pregnant patient in need of an emergency delivery.

28-year-old Hospital porter Ricardo Rodrigues has been hailed a 'hero' for stepping up to help deliver a baby. Photo: James Paget University Hospital28-year-old Hospital porter Ricardo Rodrigues has been hailed a 'hero' for stepping up to help deliver a baby. Photo: James Paget University Hospital

The woman was Portugese and hospital staff were struggling to communicate with her as she could not speak any English.

Luckily Mr Rodrigues - who is originally from Porto in Portugal - was able to step up and make sure the patient was kept updated, while passing on information from her to hospital staff.

He kept calm, and stayed with the patient through every moment of labour, even holding her hand as she safely delivered a baby girl.

Describing the experience, Mr Rodrigues said: “It was really emotional for me and a bit scary as I had never witnessed anything like that before and don’t have children myself. But it was a privilege to be part of it”.

He added: “No words! In a such a difficult times we still having great news! Big thank you to all team central delivery suite. They are big heroes and fantastic professionals.

“Thank you everyone who does everyday everything they can to help our patients and also support all of us to keep us going!”

A spokesman for the James Paget said both the mum and the baby are doing well, and gave “big thanks” to Mr Rodrigues, who has since been hailed as a ‘diamond’ and a ‘hero’ online.

“What an absolute diamond! Well done Ricardo, what a difference you must of made to that woman’s very terrifying situation,” one person said.

Another added: “Well done Ricardo, one of the nicest guys I have ever met - you’re a credit to the hospital.”

