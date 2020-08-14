Hospital’s renal dialysis unit flooded after plumbing fault
PUBLISHED: 12:12 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 14 August 2020
Dave Hubba Roberts
Firefighters pumped out water after flooding at Cromer and District Hospital.
A crew was called at 7am on Friday to the renal dialysis unit overnight following a plumbing fault.
It is not believed anyone was in the unit when it flooded.
The firefighters left at about 8.45am and dialysis treatments then resumed at the hospital.
A Cromer hospital spokesman said: “Dialysis treatments at Cromer and District Hospital resumed at 10am this morning following flooding in the renal unit overnight.
“Our apologies go out to patients whose treatment was disrupted by the flooding, which was caused by a plumbing fault.
“Thank you to Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service for their assistance in helping us to get back up and running.”
