Hospital’s renal dialysis unit flooded after plumbing fault

Flooding at Cromer Hospital in the dialysis unit due to a burst pipe. Picture: Dave Hubba Roberts Dave Hubba Roberts

Firefighters pumped out water after flooding at Cromer and District Hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flooding at Cromer Hospital in the dialysis unit due to a burst pipe. Picture: Dave Hubba Roberts Flooding at Cromer Hospital in the dialysis unit due to a burst pipe. Picture: Dave Hubba Roberts

A crew was called at 7am on Friday to the renal dialysis unit overnight following a plumbing fault.

It is not believed anyone was in the unit when it flooded.

You may also want to watch:

The firefighters left at about 8.45am and dialysis treatments then resumed at the hospital.

Flooding at Cromer Hospital in the dialysis unit due to a burst pipe. Picture: Dave Hubba Roberts Flooding at Cromer Hospital in the dialysis unit due to a burst pipe. Picture: Dave Hubba Roberts

A Cromer hospital spokesman said: “Dialysis treatments at Cromer and District Hospital resumed at 10am this morning following flooding in the renal unit overnight.

“Our apologies go out to patients whose treatment was disrupted by the flooding, which was caused by a plumbing fault.

“Thank you to Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service for their assistance in helping us to get back up and running.”