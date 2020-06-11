Search

Man who threatened to bomb hospital had sent malicious messages to pubs in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 06:43 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:43 11 June 2020

Matthew Wain threatened to bomb Birmingham City Hospital in Birmingham. Picture: Google

Google

A man who admitted threatening to bomb a hospital was previously convicted of making “malicious communications” to Norfolk pubs, a court has heard.

Matthew Wain, of Hatfield Road, Birmingham, appeared in court on Wednesday after making a YoutTube video of threats towards Birmingham’s City Hospital, in which he said he hoped “all the staff die of coronavirus”.

The 31-year-old, who covered his face as he entered Birmingham Magistrates’ Court, pleaded guilty to sending a grossly offensive or menacing message by means of public electronic communications network, relating to the video.

And the court heard how Wain had previously made “malicious communications” to Norfolk pubs between 2017 and 2018.

Prosecutor Peter Lawn told the court Wain posted the “lengthy” video on YouTube, describing how he had previously attended hospital “having a heart attack.”

He said: “He is unhappy with treatment he received. He also states ‘not being funny, but what happened to me yesterday, I will bomb the place to be honest’

“He also states that he hopes all the staff die of coronavirus.”

Mr Lawn added: “It is the threat to bomb the hospital that brings the defendant before the court.”

The prosecutor added that Wain had previously been convicted of malicious communications “aimed at pubs in the Norfolk area”. No further details were given in court.

The court heard how Wain at been arrested on April 1 and told officers he “didn’t mean it” and had no intention of harming anyone. He also described the threats he had made as “empty”, having been upset and hurt at his treatment.

He was ordered to return to court on June 18 and instructed not to contact NHS staff unless it was for a genuine medical need. He was released on a conditional bail pending his next hearing.

The Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs City Hospital, has seen more than 360 deaths of coronavirus patients since the start of the pandemic.

