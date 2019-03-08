Video

'Norfolk needs you' - appeal for new hospice hits £3.7m

"It has been a great start but Norfolk needs you."

That is the rallying call from a hospice chief after £3.7m has been raised for a larger and newer base for specialist palliative and end-of-life care in Norfolk.

The £12.5m appeal for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice - which would replace the 40-year-old Priscilla Bacon Lodge on Unthank Road, Norwich - was launched in February 2019.

Mark Nicholas, chief executive of Priscilla Bacon Norfolk Hospice Care, said: "We are tremendously excited and grateful that the people of Norfolk are getting behind this important appeal. But there is more to do so spread the message and consider how you might be able to support the building which will be an asset for everybody."

Several Norfolk charitable trusts, individuals, community groups and businesses have donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to the appeal.

Future fundraisers this year include a charity golf day hosted by the Royal Norwich Golf Club at its new Weston Longville base on October 17.

Norwich Cathedral will also host a public service for the appeal on December 2 at 7.30pm.

Mr Nicholas said: "That will be a really good occasion to draw people and families together that have been touched by a hospice and specifically the Priscilla Bacon Lodge hospice. The service will allow them to remember loved ones and reflect on the hospice movement."

The original Priscilla Bacon Lodge at the Colman Hospital opened in July 1979.

It has 16 beds but is not big enough to care for the amount of people it currently looks after.

Each year it cares for 300 inpatients and 8,000 people through its day services.

"That is why a new facility is so desperately needed," Mr Nicholas added.

Outline planning permission for the new 24-bed hospice has been granted.

If all the money is raised and permission is granted, it is hoped building work will start by the summer of 2021 ready for patients in 2023.

The new hospice will be built between Eaton and Cringleford where there would be room to expand.

To express an interest in the golf day email Claire Feek on events@priscillabaconhospice.org.uk

