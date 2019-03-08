Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

'Norfolk needs you' - appeal for new hospice hits £3.7m

PUBLISHED: 12:27 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 23 July 2019

Mark Nicholas, chief executive of Priscilla Bacon Norfolk Hospice Care, in the Priscilla Bacon Hospice charity shop in Drayton. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Mark Nicholas, chief executive of Priscilla Bacon Norfolk Hospice Care, in the Priscilla Bacon Hospice charity shop in Drayton. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

"It has been a great start but Norfolk needs you."

Artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Photo: Priscilla Bacon HospiceArtist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

That is the rallying call from a hospice chief after £3.7m has been raised for a larger and newer base for specialist palliative and end-of-life care in Norfolk.

The £12.5m appeal for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice - which would replace the 40-year-old Priscilla Bacon Lodge on Unthank Road, Norwich - was launched in February 2019.

Mark Nicholas, chief executive of Priscilla Bacon Norfolk Hospice Care, said: "We are tremendously excited and grateful that the people of Norfolk are getting behind this important appeal. But there is more to do so spread the message and consider how you might be able to support the building which will be an asset for everybody."

Several Norfolk charitable trusts, individuals, community groups and businesses have donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to the appeal.

Priscilla Bacon Hospice logo. Photo: Priscilla Bacon HospicePriscilla Bacon Hospice logo. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

Future fundraisers this year include a charity golf day hosted by the Royal Norwich Golf Club at its new Weston Longville base on October 17.

Norwich Cathedral will also host a public service for the appeal on December 2 at 7.30pm.

Mr Nicholas said: "That will be a really good occasion to draw people and families together that have been touched by a hospice and specifically the Priscilla Bacon Lodge hospice. The service will allow them to remember loved ones and reflect on the hospice movement."

The original Priscilla Bacon Lodge at the Colman Hospital opened in July 1979.

It has 16 beds but is not big enough to care for the amount of people it currently looks after.

Each year it cares for 300 inpatients and 8,000 people through its day services.

"That is why a new facility is so desperately needed," Mr Nicholas added.

Outline planning permission for the new 24-bed hospice has been granted.

If all the money is raised and permission is granted, it is hoped building work will start by the summer of 2021 ready for patients in 2023.

The new hospice will be built between Eaton and Cringleford where there would be room to expand.

To express an interest in the golf day email Claire Feek on events@priscillabaconhospice.org.uk

Visit www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk

Most Read

Woman, 18, dies following crash

High Road in Repps with Bastwick. Picture: Google Maps.

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Restaurant in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Restaurant in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman, 18, dies following crash

High Road in Repps with Bastwick. Picture: Google Maps.

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Restaurant now has three star rating after overcoming cockroach infestation

Diss Tandoori now has a three star hygiene rating. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mabel announces headline Norwich show for 2020

Mabel has announced a headline Norwich show for 2020. Picture: Supplied by UEA Box Office

Heatwave latest: How hot will it be across Norfolk?

East Anglia is set for a scorching heatwave over the next few days, weather forecasters have said. People enjoying the hot weather at Lowestoft beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists