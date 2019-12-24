Appeal to build new £12.5m hospice close to halfway mark

A £12.5m hospice appeal to improve end-of-life care is close to the halfway mark with just over £5m raised.

The fundraiser was launched in February 2019 by the Priscilla Bacon Hospice charity to replace its 40-year-old Priscilla Bacon Lodge on Unthank Road, Norwich, with a new hospice on the edge of the city.

And after a successful start to the fundraising, the appeal's chief executive officer, Mark Nichiolas, is confident that the new 24-bed hospice will be built next to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by 2021.

Mr Nicholas said: "To achieve our goal of breaking ground in 2021, we need to accelerate momentum through 2020 so that we can resolve the pressing need for improved end-of-life care in Norfolk. The support we have enjoyed so far makes me confident that building in 2021 is entirely possible. This is an amazing project for an amazing county."

He added: "We have had a fantastic response to our campaign since the public launch of the appeal. We certainly feel that the county is getting behind our rallying call of Norfolk Needs You, as we have ended the year with a total of over £5m raised.

"The campaign is being supported by all sections of the community; whether it is the pennies and pounds dropped into our collection tins spread around the county, or the events which individuals and groups are organising to raise funds for our appeal.

"Nearly £140,000 has been raised from these community activities. This indicates the level of respect for the existing Lodge and the care that it has provided over the last 40 years. Our county recognises that the new hospice, providing specialist end-of-life care, is crucial."

As well as providing 24 inpatient beds, the new hospice will provide improved day care and outpatients' facilities, as well as a co-ordination centre for the hospice at home team, which delivers end-of-life care in the community.

It will also be a platform for education and research into palliative and end-of-life care.

Support for the appeal has come from businesses large and small, as well as individuals taking on various fundraising challenges and organising events.

For more information or to donate to the appeal visit www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk or call 03302 234274.

