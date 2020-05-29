Search

Advanced search

‘One in a year’ albino blackbird spotted in family’s front garden

PUBLISHED: 13:51 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 29 May 2020

An albino blackbird spotted in Horsham St Faith. Picture: Natasha Covell

An albino blackbird spotted in Horsham St Faith. Picture: Natasha Covell

Natasha Covell

A mum-of-two has spoken of her family’s glee after a spotting “once in a year” bird-watcher’s dream in her own front garden.

An albino blackbird spotted in Horsham St Faith. Picture: Natasha CovellAn albino blackbird spotted in Horsham St Faith. Picture: Natasha Covell

Natasha Covell and her children Adam, 12, and Maisie, nine, have been spending lockdown twitching in the front garden of their Horsham St Faith home.

The family has been particularly taken by a group of blackbirds, who have chosen the front garden of their home in The Warren to nest.

However, the family were shocked and delighted when they spotted one of the blackbirds in particular - as unlike the others it was entirely white.

With its red eyes and pale legs, the bird has been identified by experts as an extremely rare albino blackbird - which are generally only seen once a year in the county.

An albino blackbird spotted in Horsham St Faith. Picture: Natasha CovellAn albino blackbird spotted in Horsham St Faith. Picture: Natasha Covell

You may also want to watch:

Miss Covell, 31, said: “I was just so surprised and shocked to see it. First off I thought it might have been a baby dove or something, but when I Googled it albino blackbird came up, which are apparently very rare.

“My children were shocked and surprised too. Knowing rare they are it made us all feel really special to know it had chosen our garden.

“We’ve been trying to think of a name for it but we’ve still got that job to do.”

Paul Stancliffe, of the British Trust for Ornithology, which is based in Thetford, said the red eyes gave the bird away as being albino, rather than leucistic, which in itself is still rare.

He said: “All white Blackbirds aren’t always albinos. More often than not they are leucistic birds. Leucistic birds can just show one or two white feathers, or can be wholly white, however, their eyes are normally the natural colour and the bare parts are dark. Whilst rare, all white leucistc Blackbirds are seen more often than pure albinos.

“You probably see leucistic birds about four times a year, but this one is definitely albino, which is even rarer. In these parts you probably only get one albino blackbird a year, so she was very lucky indeed.

“It is thought that their eyesight is poorer than it would normally be and, combined with the fact they stand out, they are often easy prey to predators so don’t normally survive long.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Armed police called to Norwich estate

Picture: Submitted

More schools shun June 1 for planned reopenings

Admirals Academy in Thetford will not reopen to priority year pupils until June 8 at the earliest. Picture: Ian Burt

Beccles-based The Bill actor Tony Scannell dies aged 74

Tony Scannell directing play rehearsals at Bungay Community Centre. PHOTO: Bill Darnell

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farm worker died after losing control of his car on icy road

The crash happened on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Coronavirus ‘R’ number for East of England could be falling

Coronavirus testing at Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Award-winning restaurant opens for ‘posh ready meal’ takeaways

The King's Arms new 'Dine With Kings' takeaway is now available to collect. Photo: Mark Dixon

Beccles-based The Bill actor Tony Scannell dies aged 74

Tony Scannell directing play rehearsals at Bungay Community Centre. PHOTO: Bill Darnell

Homeware retailer DFS reopens in Norfolk

The DFS store in Norwich. Pic: Archant
Drive 24