Norfolk football club supports NHS with video and badge change

PUBLISHED: 08:39 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 01 April 2020

Footballers across all age groups at Horsford FC have taken part in a video challenge encouraging people to stay at home. Picture: Horsford FC

Despite being isolated in their respective homes, players and coaches from across 34 teams at a Norfolk football club have come together to record a video of their skills.

Horsford FC have released the footage in a bid to encourage its members and others to follow government advice and avoid leaving their homes unless it is necessary during the coronavirus lockdown.

The video shows players from the youth teams to the first team keeping the ball up and passing it on to others while wearing their club colours, all in their own homes and gardens.

READ MORE: Youth footballers still playing as a team despite isolation

The club has also transformed its badge and social media icons, changing their colours to blue and showing a message of support to the NHS.

Club chairman Chris Brown said: “We’re all frustrated with the current situation imposed upon us, but we felt it was important to connect our players whilst this phase was occuring.

“We’re a community club and it’s been fantastic to see everyone get kitted up and out in the garden this weekend.”

