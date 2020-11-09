Search

‘I was totally surprised’ - horseback customers shock cafe owner

PUBLISHED: 16:29 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 09 November 2020

Hoofed customers were welcomed at Swallows cafe in North Walsham. Photo: Julie Cameron

Hoofed customers were welcomed at Swallows cafe in North Walsham. Photo: Julie Cameron

Despite installing a stable door to make work easier, a cafe owner didn’t expect it would lead to a visit from hoofed customers.

Hoofed customers were welcomed at Swallows cafe in North Walsham. Photo: Julie Cameron

Julie Cameron, who owns Swallows Coffee Shop on Vicarage Street in North Walsham, said she was “surprised” when two customers turned up for a coffee on horseback last Friday afternoon.

Ms Cameron said: “I was totally and utterly surprised, I suddenly heard them coming up the road and I thought ‘oh horses’, because I had horses until just before last Christmas I lost my last one, so I love them.

“It was a lovely surprise, the stable door has proven invaluable to this business because I’ve not had to keep running back and forth between the kitchen and the main door, and I can be with everybody whilst still being in the kitchen.”

Hoofed customers were welcomed at Swallows cafe in North Walsham. Photo: Julie CameronHoofed customers were welcomed at Swallows cafe in North Walsham. Photo: Julie Cameron

Swallows moved from its old location in the Market Place to the larger premises in September, a move Ms Cameron described as “the best thing I could’ve done”.

