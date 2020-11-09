‘I was totally surprised’ - horseback customers shock cafe owner
PUBLISHED: 16:29 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 09 November 2020
Despite installing a stable door to make work easier, a cafe owner didn’t expect it would lead to a visit from hoofed customers.
Julie Cameron, who owns Swallows Coffee Shop on Vicarage Street in North Walsham, said she was “surprised” when two customers turned up for a coffee on horseback last Friday afternoon.
Ms Cameron said: “I was totally and utterly surprised, I suddenly heard them coming up the road and I thought ‘oh horses’, because I had horses until just before last Christmas I lost my last one, so I love them.
“It was a lovely surprise, the stable door has proven invaluable to this business because I’ve not had to keep running back and forth between the kitchen and the main door, and I can be with everybody whilst still being in the kitchen.”
Swallows moved from its old location in the Market Place to the larger premises in September, a move Ms Cameron described as “the best thing I could’ve done”.
