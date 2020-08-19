‘Axeman’ on horseback arrested after riding through town
PUBLISHED: 13:55 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 19 August 2020
A horse rider has been arrested after allegedly riding through a market town with an axe at night.
Suffolk Police have arrested a 28-year-old man after an incident in Beccles at around 8pm on Tuesday night, August 18.
A member of the public reported the man after seeing a suspected axe in the saddle as he rode along St Andrew’s Road towards a nearby park.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, as well as on suspicion of a public order offence after an earlier incident at a bakery on New Market in the town.
He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he currently remains.
