Fire crews rescue a horse stuck in pond

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:54 AM September 9, 2021    Updated: 9:59 AM September 9, 2021
Brown horse with a grime in a white stable in bright daylight

Fire crews are attempting to rescue a horse which had become stuck in a muddy pond this morning. Pictured is not the horse in question. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fire crews are attempting to rescue a horse which had become stuck in a muddy pond this morning.

The call came in at around 8.30am [Thursday September 9] with reports that had a female horse was stuck in a pond on Holly Lane in Mutford. 

Appliances from Wrentham, Beccles and three from Lowestoft south were in attendance.

A spokesman said: “The crew are using small rescue tools to help reach the horse and free her. 

“They are attempting to pull the stuck horse out of the pond using strops.” 

Beccles News
Lowestoft News

