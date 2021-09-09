Fire crews rescue a horse stuck in pond
Published: 9:54 AM September 9, 2021 Updated: 9:59 AM September 9, 2021
Fire crews are attempting to rescue a horse which had become stuck in a muddy pond this morning.
The call came in at around 8.30am [Thursday September 9] with reports that had a female horse was stuck in a pond on Holly Lane in Mutford.
Appliances from Wrentham, Beccles and three from Lowestoft south were in attendance.
A spokesman said: “The crew are using small rescue tools to help reach the horse and free her.
“They are attempting to pull the stuck horse out of the pond using strops.”