Fire crews rescue a horse stuck in pond

Published: 9:54 AM September 9, 2021 Updated: 9:59 AM September 9, 2021

Fire crews are attempting to rescue a horse which had become stuck in a muddy pond this morning. Pictured is not the horse in question. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fire crews are attempting to rescue a horse which had become stuck in a muddy pond this morning.

The call came in at around 8.30am [Thursday September 9] with reports that had a female horse was stuck in a pond on Holly Lane in Mutford.

Appliances from Wrentham, Beccles and three from Lowestoft south were in attendance.

A spokesman said: “The crew are using small rescue tools to help reach the horse and free her.

“They are attempting to pull the stuck horse out of the pond using strops.”