Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Gallery

Stunning images show Household Calvary ride-out onto Norfolk beach

PUBLISHED: 17:43 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:03 04 July 2019

Horse Cavalry on Holkham beach, 4th July 2019. Picture: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Horse Cavalry on Holkham beach, 4th July 2019. Picture: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Copyright christaylorphoto.co.uk

They're world-famous for their presence at high-profile events like royal weddings, presidential visits and Queen's birthday celebrations.

Horse Cavalry on Holkham beach, 4th July 2019. Picture: christaylorphoto.co.ukHorse Cavalry on Holkham beach, 4th July 2019. Picture: christaylorphoto.co.uk

But this week soldiers from the Household Calvary Mounted Regiment have been able to swap pomp and ceremony for the sand and sea of the north Norfolk coast.

You may also want to watch:

As our stunning images show, dozens of fighting soldiers and their horses take part in an annual training camp at Bodney, near Swaffham, with regular ride-outs onto Holkham Beach.

The rides are a chance for the Life Guards and Blues and Royals soldiers to strengthen the bonds with their horses and improve their balance by walking in the sea.

Horse Cavalry on Holkham beach, 4th July 2019. Picture: christaylorphoto.co.ukHorse Cavalry on Holkham beach, 4th July 2019. Picture: christaylorphoto.co.uk

The regiments are among the army's most senior, and they have been coming to Norfolk for more than 30 years. With roots dating back to 1660, the formations are part of the Queen's official bodyguard, and are normally based at Windor and at the Hyde Park Barracks in London.

Most Read

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Norwich firm ‘gatecrashes’ Love Island at heart-breaking moment

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

‘You don’t really make any money’ - what is life like running a restaurant in Norfolk?

Michael Fuhri, who runs the Crab Pot Café in Cromer. Photo: Crab Pot Café

Anger over ‘draconian’ move to ban dogs from 11 parks in Norfolk

Dog bans and restrictions have been put in places at parks and public areas across north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tax manager jailed for stealing £247,000 from clients

Tim Bash from Lovewell Blake pictured in 2005. Photo: Archant

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Norfolk’s most wanted: Have you seen these criminals?

(Top row left to right) David Pattison and Gavin Xavier. (Bottom row left to right) Florenc Xhaferrllari and Salah Hadi. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich firm ‘gatecrashes’ Love Island at heart-breaking moment

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

Ma’am in yarn: Norfolk knitters produce life-size Queen and 1953 coronation village

Group of knitting-mad ladies based in Caston spent six months and hundreds of balls of wool making a life-sized model of the Queen and 60 other woolen figures to recreate village life in 1953, the year of her coronation. The Queen and figures are now on display in Caston church. Lois Gill (blue top) and Penny Evans Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists