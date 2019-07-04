Gallery

Stunning images show Household Calvary ride-out onto Norfolk beach

Horse Cavalry on Holkham beach, 4th July 2019.

They're world-famous for their presence at high-profile events like royal weddings, presidential visits and Queen's birthday celebrations.

Horse Cavalry on Holkham beach, 4th July 2019. Picture: christaylorphoto.co.uk Horse Cavalry on Holkham beach, 4th July 2019. Picture: christaylorphoto.co.uk

But this week soldiers from the Household Calvary Mounted Regiment have been able to swap pomp and ceremony for the sand and sea of the north Norfolk coast.

As our stunning images show, dozens of fighting soldiers and their horses take part in an annual training camp at Bodney, near Swaffham, with regular ride-outs onto Holkham Beach.

The rides are a chance for the Life Guards and Blues and Royals soldiers to strengthen the bonds with their horses and improve their balance by walking in the sea.

Horse Cavalry on Holkham beach, 4th July 2019. Picture: christaylorphoto.co.uk Horse Cavalry on Holkham beach, 4th July 2019. Picture: christaylorphoto.co.uk

The regiments are among the army's most senior, and they have been coming to Norfolk for more than 30 years. With roots dating back to 1660, the formations are part of the Queen's official bodyguard, and are normally based at Windor and at the Hyde Park Barracks in London.