Stunning images show Household Calvary ride-out onto Norfolk beach
PUBLISHED: 17:43 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:03 04 July 2019
Copyright christaylorphoto.co.uk
They're world-famous for their presence at high-profile events like royal weddings, presidential visits and Queen's birthday celebrations.
But this week soldiers from the Household Calvary Mounted Regiment have been able to swap pomp and ceremony for the sand and sea of the north Norfolk coast.
As our stunning images show, dozens of fighting soldiers and their horses take part in an annual training camp at Bodney, near Swaffham, with regular ride-outs onto Holkham Beach.
The rides are a chance for the Life Guards and Blues and Royals soldiers to strengthen the bonds with their horses and improve their balance by walking in the sea.
The regiments are among the army's most senior, and they have been coming to Norfolk for more than 30 years. With roots dating back to 1660, the formations are part of the Queen's official bodyguard, and are normally based at Windor and at the Hyde Park Barracks in London.