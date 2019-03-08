Norfolk disabled riding charity hosting horse show

From left West Norfolk Mayoress Rose Hipperson, WNDA Chairwoman Rosie O''Grady, West Norfolk Mayor Geoff Hipperson, RDA driver Aynsley Calvert, RDA Whip and Magpie Centre yard manager Natalie Dade and Magpie Centre assistant yard manager Karen Black with Joey the horse. Archant

A disabled riding charity is staging a special horse show at its west Norfolk HQ.

West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled is hosting the event on Sunday at the Magpie Centre at Wallington Hall, off the A10 between Downham Market and King's Lynn.

Activities will include in hand showing classes, ridden showing classes, show jumping and handy pony games, which will be judged by Connor McCormick and Adella Lithman.

Winners of the classes will be given rosettes, with a £50 prize on offer for the winner of the supreme championship.

The competition is open to riders of all experience with 50 competitors expecting to take part.

This event along with others held throughout the year are held to raise money for the centre which is funded by grants and donations, with one-third of its £160,000 a year budget coming from its open days.

The horse show last year raised £2,000 and the RDA are hoping the event that starts at 9:30am on Sunday will be as successful.

Caroline Dudley, from the West Norfolk RDA said: "Horse riding benefits the disabled as it encourages personal development and learning.

"Without our volunteers we would not be able to function, they not only accompany riders and take care of the horses but also help with general maintenance."

The group, which is run on the Wallington Hall estate has 600 acres of land to use for riding, while the horses and ponies at the centre provide therapy for those with disabilities.

Richard Dickens, 59, from Downham Market brings his 19-year-old daughter, Victoria, who has cerebral palsy. Mr Dickens said: "It's a wonderful place and when she's here it's the best I see her. It allows her to socialise and get active.

"We've been coming here for seven years now and she still enjoys coming every week."

On Sunday, June 23, the group celebrated the 50th anniversary of the riding for the disabled movement.

An open day attended by West Norfolk Mayor Geoff Hipperson and Mayoress Rose Hipperson raised more than £700 for the centre.

Mr Hipperson said: "It was great to see people of all ages having a fun day out and learning more about the valuable work of the Magpie Centre."