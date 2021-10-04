Injured horse rider airlifted to hospital after midnight ride

Published: 7:29 AM October 4, 2021

The Coastguard helicopter was called to airlift the injured woman to hospital. - Credit: Chris Bishop

An injured horse rider was rescued from an incoming tide by an RNLI Hovercraft over the weekend.

The UK Coastguard requested a launch of the Hunstanton Hovercraft at midnight on Saturday, October 2, to attend to the injured rider on Holme beach.

On arrival the crew assisted the coastguard and paramedics to carry the rider to higher ground to protect her from the tide coming in.

The coastguard helicopter was requested to transport the woman to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital due to the severity of her injuries.