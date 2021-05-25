Horse-riding restrictions on Holkham beach to continue
- Credit: Archant
Increasing numbers of visitors at to Holkham beach have led to restrictions on horse riding.
The rules mean horses can only be taken onto the beach for several hours in the morning and evening during 'busy' days including weekends and holidays.
A spokesperson for Holkham Estate said: "The reason for these restrictions is purely for the safety of all concerned – riders, horses and pedestrians.
"We know how much riders and their horses enjoy the wide, open stretches Holkham beach offers, and we therefore have no intention of banning horses."
The beach is loved by horse-riders including the Household Cavalry and the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, who often visit during summer camps in Norfolk.
Stricter rules regarding dogs on the beach came into effect earlier this year - another response to the growing popularity of Holkham beach.
Under the rules, dogs must be kept on leads on a 90-hectare section of beach around Holkham Gap between April 1 and August 31.
You may also want to watch:
Horse riders can access the beach from Lady Anne’s Drive.
Most Read
- 1 A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich
- 2 Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim
- 3 Armed police called as man wields air rifle at pub
- 4 Child in pushchair saw brothers' violent town centre attack
- 5 13 curious places to visit in Norfolk - from shipwrecks to hidden crypts
- 6 Villagers 'under siege' from 'five-star' holiday park plan
- 7 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
- 8 High school pupils sent home after Covid cases
- 9 Seven of the best cream teas in Norfolk
- 10 Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'