Horse-riding restrictions on Holkham beach to continue

Published: 3:24 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 4:35 PM May 25, 2021

File photo of the Household Cavalry training on the beach at Holkham. - Credit: Archant

Increasing numbers of visitors at to Holkham beach have led to restrictions on horse riding.

The rules mean horses can only be taken onto the beach for several hours in the morning and evening during 'busy' days including weekends and holidays.

A spokesperson for Holkham Estate said: "The reason for these restrictions is purely for the safety of all concerned – riders, horses and pedestrians.

"We know how much riders and their horses enjoy the wide, open stretches Holkham beach offers, and we therefore have no intention of banning horses."

File photo of soldiers and horses from The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery exercise in the sea at Holkham in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

The beach is loved by horse-riders including the Household Cavalry and the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, who often visit during summer camps in Norfolk.

Soldiers and horses from The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery exercise in the sea at Holkham in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Stricter rules regarding dogs on the beach came into effect earlier this year - another response to the growing popularity of Holkham beach.

Under the rules, dogs must be kept on leads on a 90-hectare section of beach around Holkham Gap between April 1 and August 31.

You may also want to watch:

Horse riders can access the beach from Lady Anne’s Drive.