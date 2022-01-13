Hundreds of horses rehomed with help from Norfolk-based rescue service

World Horse Welfare is celebrating a record total of 378 horses and ponies which were rehomed in 2021. - Credit: World Horse Welfare

More than 370 horses and ponies found new homes in 2021 with help from a Norfolk-based equine rescue charity.

World Horse Welfare is celebrating a record total of 378 horses which were given a second chance at life.

The charity has four rescue and rehoming centres across the UK including Belwade Farm in Aberdeenshire, Glenda Spooner Farm in Somerset, Hall Farm in Norfolk and Penny Farm in Lancashire.

World Horse Welfare is celebrating a record total of 378 horses and ponies which were rehomed in 2021. - Credit: World Horse Welfare

Tony Tyler, deputy chief executive said: “It is our aim to rehome all the horses and ponies that come into our care once they are fit and ready.

“Each one that is rehomed helps two horses as it releases a space at our farms for another equine in need but none of this could happen without our incredible rehomers who offer them a vital second chance.

World Horse Welfare is celebrating a record total of 378 horses and ponies which were rehomed in 2021. - Credit: World Horse Welfare

“Anyone rehoming one of our horses or ponies not only receives the full honest facts about them and a lifetime of support, but the rewards of knowing that they are giving that horse perhaps its first ever loving home - while making space for another vulnerable horse to receive the care it needs.”