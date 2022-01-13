News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Hundreds of horses rehomed with help from Norfolk-based rescue service

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:19 PM January 13, 2022
World Horse Welfare is celebrating a record total of 378 horses and ponies which were rehomed in 2021.

World Horse Welfare is celebrating a record total of 378 horses and ponies which were rehomed in 2021. - Credit: World Horse Welfare

More than 370 horses and ponies found new homes in 2021 with help from a Norfolk-based equine rescue charity. 

World Horse Welfare is celebrating a record total of 378 horses which were given a second chance at life. 

The charity has four rescue and rehoming centres across the UK including Belwade Farm in Aberdeenshire, Glenda Spooner Farm in Somerset, Hall Farm in Norfolk and Penny Farm in Lancashire.

World Horse Welfare is celebrating a record total of 378 horses and ponies which were rehomed in 2021.

World Horse Welfare is celebrating a record total of 378 horses and ponies which were rehomed in 2021. - Credit: World Horse Welfare

 

Tony Tyler, deputy chief executive said: “It is our aim to rehome all the horses and ponies that come into our care once they are fit and ready.  

“Each one that is rehomed helps two horses as it releases a space at our farms for another equine in need but none of this could happen without our incredible rehomers who offer them a vital second chance. 

World Horse Welfare is celebrating a record total of 378 horses and ponies which were rehomed in 2021.

World Horse Welfare is celebrating a record total of 378 horses and ponies which were rehomed in 2021. - Credit: World Horse Welfare

“Anyone rehoming one of our horses or ponies not only receives the full honest facts about them and a lifetime of support, but the rewards of knowing that they are giving that horse perhaps its first ever loving home - while making space for another vulnerable horse to receive the care it needs.” 

World Horse Welfare is celebrating a record total of 378 horses and ponies which were rehomed in 2021.

World Horse Welfare is celebrating a record total of 378 horses and ponies which were rehomed in 2021. - Credit: World Horse Welfare

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
  2. 2 Fire breaks out at King's Lynn shellfish factory
  3. 3 Two Norfolk businesses to feature on BBC One programme
  1. 4 Two Land Rovers overturn on A148
  2. 5 Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf
  3. 6 Man dies after suffering medical episode in Iceland store
  4. 7 Roofer kept ripping off customers AFTER pleading guilty to fraud
  5. 8 Flat on north Norfolk's 'Champagne coast' sells for £1 million
  6. 9 'Increasing concern' in search for missing north Norfolk woman
  7. 10 'Does somebody have to die?' - plea for road be gritted amid icy weather
Thetford News
Attleborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An aerial view of the plot of land, looking north-east.

South Norfolk District Council

Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Bonnie Marsh, from Dereham, who has died at the age of four. She is pictured with her dog, Coco

Family's emotional tribute to 'cheeky' Bonnie, four, after sudden death

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police and East of England Ambulance were spotted attending an incident in Inman Road, Sprowston, Norwich.

Woman dies following concerns over her safety

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Nurse with Covid vaccine

Coronavirus

Interactive map: Covid case rates above national average in one part of...

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon