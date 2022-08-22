News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Horse killed and woman left with life-threatening injuries after A47 crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:45 AM August 22, 2022
Two vans crashed on the A47 Acle Straight on Tuesday morning.

A horse died and a woman was left with life-threatening injuries in a crash on the A47 at the weekend. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A horse has been killed and a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the A47.

Police were called to the Acle Straight at 3.45pm on Sunday, August 21, after reports of a collision between a black Range Rover and a red Renault Master Horsebox carrying a horse.

The driver of the Renault, a woman aged in her 40s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, where she remains with life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the crash, the horse died at the scene.

The driver of the Range Rover, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to the James Paget Hospital with serious injuries, while the female passenger suffered minor injuries.

A full road closure was put in place and the road reopened shortly before 11pm.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and contact PC Callum Walchester on 101 quoting incident NC-21082022-292.

