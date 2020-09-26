Search

New scare attraction to open with horror maze for Halloween

PUBLISHED: 10:20 26 September 2020

Charlie Roaf, acting and event support advisor at 'Nightmares in Norfolk' - a new scare maze set up in Walpole Cross Keys, near King's Lynn. Picture: Ben McCarthy

Archant

A team of “passionate horror lovers” have set up a new scare maze in the hopes of creating the “most realistic and intense horror attraction in Norfolk.”

'Nightmares in Norfolk' - a new scare maze has been set up in Walpole Cross Keys, near King's Lynn. Picture: Ben McCarthy

Friends Ben McCarthy and Charlie Roaf were inspired to start their own live action scare maze company after attending scare events across the country and wanting to do one themselves.

The attraction - Nightmares in Norfolk, which is based in Walpole Cross Keys, near King’s Lynn, was set up in July amid the pandemic and is offering a 30 minute maze with live actors, with sets including Halloween, Friday the 13th and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Mr McCarthy, manager, said: “We’re looking to bring a new and intense attraction to the King’s Lynn area.

Ben McCarthy manager of 'Nightmares in Norfolk' - a new scare maze set up in Walpole Cross Keys, near King's Lynn. Picture: Ben McCarthy

“We are very excited to still go ahead with this despite Covid to make everyone’s Halloween that bit more scary and exciting.”

The event will run from October 29 to October 31 and has Covid safety measures in place, which includes pre-booked time slots.

