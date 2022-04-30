Gallery
Boat show proves a smash hit with thousands of visitors
- Credit: Lauren De Boise
A celebration of all things boating has pulled the crowds to a Norfolk Broads village.
On Saturday the sixth Horning Boat Show was held in the sunshine as thousands of people enjoyed the event.
Described as a true family day out by organisers, the hordes of visitors enjoyed viewing and getting up close to luxury motor cruisers and other boats moored up at the Broads village.
Classic cars were also on show.
The Horning Sailing Club also put on a 'discover sailing' open day to give people a chance to get out on the water.
There was also a small army of stalls, including ones run by RNLI Water Safety Team, the HM Coastguard and Kayla’s Campaign.
The event is held every two years and the Covid crisis had put paid to 2020's event, to the frustration of organisers.
But organisers were delighted to see so many people turn out for Saturday's show, which had about two dozen boats on display and a similar number of classic cars.
The successful event was opened by Tom Blofield of the nearby Bewilderwood attraction, which once again supported the day by offering free parking for visitors.
As a sign of how many people attended the show the attraction's car park had more than 500 vehicles parked up.
Sarah Tomkins, the show's media officer; said there were "definitely thousands of people" at the event.
She added: "It has been an extremely successful day and we are grateful for all the people that have come and all the stall holders.
"We had lovely weather and people enjoyed it."
The show also featured a charity auction with 37 lots being offered, including boat trips, meal deals and attraction visits.
Money raised from the day went to good causes in the village to be distributed by a Horning community fund.
Mrs Tomkins said it was brilliant that the event can support good causes in the village and that the show had the knock-on effect in boosting local businesses.
The Horning Boat Show's co-chairmen were Roger Tomkins and Colin Boakes.