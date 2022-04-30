Boat show proves a smash hit with thousands of visitors

Gallery

Alan Fuller and Lyn Tupper from Lowestoft’s International Boatbuilding Training College at the Horning Boat Show. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

A celebration of all things boating has pulled the crowds to a Norfolk Broads village.

On Saturday the sixth Horning Boat Show was held in the sunshine as thousands of people enjoyed the event.

Described as a true family day out by organisers, the hordes of visitors enjoyed viewing and getting up close to luxury motor cruisers and other boats moored up at the Broads village.

Classic cars were also on show.

Samuel Dacre on one of his boats at the Horning Boat Show - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The Horning Sailing Club also put on a 'discover sailing' open day to give people a chance to get out on the water.

There was also a small army of stalls, including ones run by RNLI Water Safety Team, the HM Coastguard and Kayla’s Campaign.

The event is held every two years and the Covid crisis had put paid to 2020's event, to the frustration of organisers.

Norfolk Constabulary’s Marine Unit, formerly Broads Beat, at the Horning Boat Show. From back left: Special Inspector Mike Chambers, Special Constable Mark Weston, PC Amy Barrell and PC Paul Bassham. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

But organisers were delighted to see so many people turn out for Saturday's show, which had about two dozen boats on display and a similar number of classic cars.

Susan Hensman and her grandson Archie Copping, 1, enjoy the Horning Boat Show. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The successful event was opened by Tom Blofield of the nearby Bewilderwood attraction, which once again supported the day by offering free parking for visitors.

As a sign of how many people attended the show the attraction's car park had more than 500 vehicles parked up.

Sarah Tomkins, the show's media officer; said there were "definitely thousands of people" at the event.

The sun was out for the boat show - Credit: Lauren De Boise

She added: "It has been an extremely successful day and we are grateful for all the people that have come and all the stall holders.

"We had lovely weather and people enjoyed it."

Richard and Susan Stacey take a tour of one of the boats at the Horning Boat Show. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The show also featured a charity auction with 37 lots being offered, including boat trips, meal deals and attraction visits.

Money raised from the day went to good causes in the village to be distributed by a Horning community fund.

Mrs Tomkins said it was brilliant that the event can support good causes in the village and that the show had the knock-on effect in boosting local businesses.

Thousands enjoyed the boat show - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The Horning Boat Show's co-chairmen were Roger Tomkins and Colin Boakes.

Jill Chambers and Russell and Jackie Barber at the Horning Boat Show. Their stall raised funds for their grandaughter Kayla’s cancer treatment. - Credit: Lauren De Boise



