Woman goes into labour on a caravan site and returns with new-born baby the very next day

Hudson Christopher Dean Price. Photo: Gemma Price

Pregnant women spend nine months planning the birth of their child.

Gemma Price with new-born baby Hudson Christopher Dean Price a day after giving birth and back on the campsite. Photo: Karan Johnson

But sometimes babies have a plan of their own, something Gemma Price, 37, discovered when she went into labour on a caravan site.

The now mother-of-two, from Hopton in Suffolk, was enjoying the summer holidays in a caravan with her family at Applewood Countryside Holidays in Banham.

Ms Price, then 40 weeks pregnant, had planned to spend the week on the campsite with her daughter, husband and parents, who had travelled down from Hull.

The head of English at Thetford Academy said: "I actually said in jest it would be ideal if he comes this week because my parents could watch my little girl."

Hudson Christopher Dean Price with his grandparents at Applewood Countryside Holidays in Banham. Photo: Gemma Price Hudson Christopher Dean Price with his grandparents at Applewood Countryside Holidays in Banham. Photo: Gemma Price

But little did Mrs Price know, her unborn son had the same idea - and only three hours after her parents arrived at the site, she realised she was going into labour.

"When I started to realise, me and my dad had our legs in a paddling pool, cooling down, and I whispered to him 'I think I'm going into labour' and we both laughed," said Mrs Price.

"I thought my waters had gone at 3pm but I wasn't sure so I ignored it and because my mum and dad arrived my daughter was so excited.

Gemma Price with new-born baby Hudson Christopher Dean Price a day after giving birth and back on the campsite. Photo: Karan Johnson Gemma Price with new-born baby Hudson Christopher Dean Price a day after giving birth and back on the campsite. Photo: Karan Johnson

"I was literally wearing a bikini walking around with my belly hanging out and it wasn't until 4pm or 5pm that panic set in. I thought 'oh my god, I can't have this baby in a caravan'."

Mrs Price was rushed to West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmonds, and just two hours after she arrived Hudson Christopher Dean Price was born at 8.08pm weighing 8lb 5oz.

But keen to get back to her family, and not to waste the holiday, Mrs Price asked her husband, Dean Price, to get the baby things from their home, pick her up and take them back to the caravan.

They returned to the campsite with their newborn baby the very next day.

Mrs Price added: "His first home was pitch 38 on the Laurel field caravan site.

"It was the best place to be with all of our family, it was a really good week and I had lots of help. I secretly think he waited until my parents arrived so he could meet them.

"We are back there this Sunday for another week. I'm feeling really good and Hudson is doing great."

Applewood Countryside Holidays said they are thrilled to have such a young camper on site and have offered the family a complimentary two-night stay for Hudson's first birthday.