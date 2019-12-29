'She's got her old Roy back' - Husband and wife shed 10 stone

Mr and Mrs Southgate before they lost 10 stone.

A husband and wife from Hopton-on-Sea have lost a combined weight of 10 stone since joining their local slimming group.

Mr and Mrs Southgate after they lost weight.

Roy Southgate, 71, and his wife Gillian, 67, joined Slimming World last year after a referral from their GP.

At that time Mr Southgate weighed close to 22 stone and was finding it difficult to walk without losing his breath.

He said: "Life was getting me down with the weight I was having to carry around, my general health was not good and my family were suffering because of the places I couldn't go and things I couldn't do.

"Cafes and restaurants with fixed seating were a no-no and I couldn't buy clothes off the rail, I had to order everything online."

Mr Southgate after he lost weight.

Now Mr Southgate has slimmed down to just over 14 stone and says the change has transformed his health.

He added: "Before joining Slimming World I couldn't even walk round the corner to the group and now I can get there without needing to rest or feeling breathless when I arrive.

"If I hit my legs at all they would ulcerate and swell but now my general health has improved so much this doesn't happen anymore.

"Being overweight affected my whole life, health and my family. Now my wife says she has her old Roy back."

Mrs Southgate also joined the Hopton-on-Sea Slimming World group and lost almost three stone.

She said: "The final straw the made me join Slimming World came from health issues which had caused me to gain weight.

"We were moving from a two storey house to a bungalow and I was really struggling.

"When I joined I was overwhelmed by the wonderful, friendly atmosphere in the group and the wonderful welcome we got from our consultant Debbie.

"Due to having dyslexia I worried I would have difficulty reading and understanding everything but the support from my consultant and staying to group for ideas and encouragement means I have still managed to be very successful on the most wonderful journey of my life."

The Hopton-on-Sea group meets on Tuesday evenings at Hopton village hall.