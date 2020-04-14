Search

Builders create NHS thank you out of bricks

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 14 April 2020

Construction workers for Hopkins Homes, on the Kingsfleet development in Thetford, left a message for NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic using a drone. Photo: Tom Beeston

Archant

Builders have been laying out brick blocks to form a large thank you to the NHS.

Construction workers for Hopkins Homes, on the Kingsfleet development in Thetford, left a message for NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic using a drone. Photo: Tom Beeston

Workers from Hopkins Homes, on the Kingsfleet development in Norwich Road, Thetford, left a message for NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic and got an aerial shot of it using a drone.

Tom Beeston, site manager for Hopkins Homes, who are completing the first phase of the 5,000 home development, said: “The design spans 15m by 22m, made from packs of blocks, which are usually used to construct dream houses on the development.

“We wanted to make a big statement and thank the NHS frontline workers for everything they are doing.

“They are making such a big impact in the pandemic that we wanted to do them justice with a big statement, but in keeping with the construction theme.”

It comes as NHS frontline staff continue to treat patients with coronavirus across the county.

