Builders create NHS thank you out of bricks

Construction workers for Hopkins Homes, on the Kingsfleet development in Thetford, left a message for NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic using a drone. Photo: Tom Beeston Archant

Builders have been laying out brick blocks to form a large thank you to the NHS.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Construction workers for Hopkins Homes, on the Kingsfleet development in Thetford, left a message for NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic using a drone. Photo: Tom Beeston Construction workers for Hopkins Homes, on the Kingsfleet development in Thetford, left a message for NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic using a drone. Photo: Tom Beeston

Workers from Hopkins Homes, on the Kingsfleet development in Norwich Road, Thetford, left a message for NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic and got an aerial shot of it using a drone.

Tom Beeston, site manager for Hopkins Homes, who are completing the first phase of the 5,000 home development, said: “The design spans 15m by 22m, made from packs of blocks, which are usually used to construct dream houses on the development.

You may also want to watch:

“We wanted to make a big statement and thank the NHS frontline workers for everything they are doing.

“They are making such a big impact in the pandemic that we wanted to do them justice with a big statement, but in keeping with the construction theme.”

It comes as NHS frontline staff continue to treat patients with coronavirus across the county.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.