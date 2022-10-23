Meet the 10-year-old tennis prodigy aiming for the very top

Amelia Bednarska, from Watton, is the top-ranked girls tennis player in Norfolk at under-12 level - Credit: Karolina Bednarska

With her racket in hand and the support of her family, a tennis-playing prodigy has her sights set on reaching the very top.

Despite being just 10 years old, Amelia Bednarska, who lives in Watton, has already made name for herself in Norfolk.

The youngster is the top-ranked girls player in the county at under-11 and under-12 level, and has worked her way up to 32nd in the UK.

Amelia Bednarska, from Watton, celebrates after winning a tournament - Credit: Karolina Bednarska

And, having competed in and won various tournaments, she will next week head to Bath to play in an international competition for the very first time.

Amelia's talent for tennis was clear almost straight away, according to her mother, Karolina.

"It was actually my dad's idea," said Ms Bednarska.

"When she was in reception year it was not even a thought, but he said maybe we should get Amelia into tennis to give her something to do.

Tennis-playing youngster Amelia Bednarska, from Watton, has hopes of one day playing at a top level - Credit: Karolina Bednarska

"We saw how much she enjoyed it and we soon saw the potential she had. She was really keen from the start."

In just a few years, Amelia has represented several clubs and learned from a number of different coaches as she progresses.

Her unquestionable ability has taken her to Hingham, Easton, Bury St Edmunds and Gorleston, and she is now coached by Nicky Crawley in Norwich.

However, while Amelia may still only be at junior school, her budding career has not been without setbacks.

Amelia Bednarska (left) celebrates after winning a tennis doubles competition - Credit: Karolina Bednarska

"During Covid she was crying because she is not used to being at home and being in front of the computer - that is not Amelia," added Ms Bednarska.

"Then, unfortunately, last year she got an injury in her hand because the strings in her racket were too tight.

"Her hand was so bruised and really swollen. She couldn't even hold her fork or her pen at school.

"It was weeks and weeks before she could play tennis again, so that was a big setback for her."

Amelia Bednarska, from Watton, is a hugely talented young tennis player - Credit: Karolina Bednarska

Taking tennis more seriously - and qualifying for bigger tournaments in the process - inevitably carries a financial burden.

Ms Bednarska, who has to fund the vast majority of Amelia's coaching, travel and hotel stays out of her own pocket, is therefore on the hunt for crucial sponsorship from people in the local area.

Anyone interested in helping can contact her on 07448626356.