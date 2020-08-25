‘Don’t cut down the tree’ - say owners of cars damaged by falling branch

Sarah Frankham, 45, does not want a tree on Wymer Street in Norwich chopped down after it damaged some vehicles. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

It’s the last thing you’d expect to hear from car owners after their vehicles were damaged by a fallen branch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

However, people living near to the Wymer Street car park, off Dereham Road, in Norwich, say they are more concerned about the future of the tree - than the damage caused to their vehicles. A branch fell from a tree at 10.15am on Tuesday, damaging a white Ford van, a black Volvo, a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a white Toyota.

But the owners have said they hoped the rest of the tree would not be removed as it is a “beautiful” addition to the street.

The tree has damaged several cars in the car park on Wymer Street. Picture: Abigail Nicholson The tree has damaged several cars in the car park on Wymer Street. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Sarah Frankham, the owner of the white Ford van, was one of the drivers who wanted to protect the tree.

The tree branch had caused “significant” damage to the van, which cost £2,500 and is essential for her job as an upholster and curtain maker.

But despite now having to rely on lifts in order to work, Ms Frankham, who has lived on the street for one year, said it would be a “real shame” if the tree was cut down.

You may also want to watch:

The 45-year-old said: “I am a bit concerned about work as I’ve got to do a delivery in Wiltshire in a few weeks but the insurers seem to be optimistic I can get a replacement van soon.

“I may also have to replace it completely as the van could be a write-off,and I’ll have to find the money to get another one. Overall, the damage was included dents on the roof and bonnet and a chopped off wing mirror. But I don’t mind too much as I’m insured and it’s only put the premium up a little bit.

“I just hope the tree doesn’t get cut down as it is so pretty. It would be sad to see it go.”

Her neighbour Heather Kearley, in her 50s, who works in children services, said her son would be upset to see the tree chopped down as he had grown up with it.

Her car had been left with scratches after the branch fell down.

Mrs Kearley, who has lived on the street for nearly 30 years, said: “I think it would be unfair to chop down the tree as they breathe for us. Generally and in Norwich, there is a big issue with air pollution and without the trees here it will only make the problem worse so the last thing we want is for it to be taken down.

“It is also such a beautiful tree and apparently a rare type. Years ago the street was tree-lined so to lose another one would be upsetting.”