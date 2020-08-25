Search

Advanced search

‘Don’t cut down the tree’ - say owners of cars damaged by falling branch

PUBLISHED: 06:30 26 August 2020

Sarah Frankham, 45, does not want a tree on Wymer Street in Norwich chopped down after it damaged some vehicles. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Sarah Frankham, 45, does not want a tree on Wymer Street in Norwich chopped down after it damaged some vehicles. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

It’s the last thing you’d expect to hear from car owners after their vehicles were damaged by a fallen branch.

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James WrightEmergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

However, people living near to the Wymer Street car park, off Dereham Road, in Norwich, say they are more concerned about the future of the tree - than the damage caused to their vehicles. A branch fell from a tree at 10.15am on Tuesday, damaging a white Ford van, a black Volvo, a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a white Toyota.

But the owners have said they hoped the rest of the tree would not be removed as it is a “beautiful” addition to the street.

The tree has damaged several cars in the car park on Wymer Street. Picture: Abigail NicholsonThe tree has damaged several cars in the car park on Wymer Street. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Sarah Frankham, the owner of the white Ford van, was one of the drivers who wanted to protect the tree.

The tree branch had caused “significant” damage to the van, which cost £2,500 and is essential for her job as an upholster and curtain maker.

But despite now having to rely on lifts in order to work, Ms Frankham, who has lived on the street for one year, said it would be a “real shame” if the tree was cut down.

You may also want to watch:

The 45-year-old said: “I am a bit concerned about work as I’ve got to do a delivery in Wiltshire in a few weeks but the insurers seem to be optimistic I can get a replacement van soon.

“I may also have to replace it completely as the van could be a write-off,and I’ll have to find the money to get another one. Overall, the damage was included dents on the roof and bonnet and a chopped off wing mirror. But I don’t mind too much as I’m insured and it’s only put the premium up a little bit.

“I just hope the tree doesn’t get cut down as it is so pretty. It would be sad to see it go.”

Her neighbour Heather Kearley, in her 50s, who works in children services, said her son would be upset to see the tree chopped down as he had grown up with it.

Her car had been left with scratches after the branch fell down.

Mrs Kearley, who has lived on the street for nearly 30 years, said: “I think it would be unfair to chop down the tree as they breathe for us. Generally and in Norwich, there is a big issue with air pollution and without the trees here it will only make the problem worse so the last thing we want is for it to be taken down.

“It is also such a beautiful tree and apparently a rare type. Years ago the street was tree-lined so to lose another one would be upsetting.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘A customer threw a drink over staff’ - one restaurant owner’s Eat Out to Help Out experience

Landlady Kaeti Newport in one of the new rooms at the Smokehouse restaurant in the Grange Hotel at Ormesby St Margaret. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

First positive coronavirus patient in two months at hospital

Norfolk & Norwich Hospital Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

Mum who crashed into tree had ecstasy in her system

Flowers were left at the scene of the accident at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham, which claimed the life of Corina Sayer. Picture: Archant

Man, 36, remanded over 94 child sexual abuse allegations

Magistrates Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

Farmer died following three-vehicle crash involving lorry

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

Restaurants to continue offering discounts after Eat Out to Help Out finishes

People enjoying the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Don’t cut down the tree’ - say owners of cars damaged by falling branch

Sarah Frankham, 45, does not want a tree on Wymer Street in Norwich chopped down after it damaged some vehicles. Picture: Ruth Lawes

OPINION: Rule, Britannia! shouldn’t fall victim to another cherry-picked attack on our cultural history

The audience enjoying the BBC Last Night of the Proms, at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Orchestral versions of Land Of Hope And Glory and Rule Britannia! will be performed at the Last Night Of The Proms with no singing, the BBC has said. The confirmation comes after The Sunday Times said organisers feared a backlash because of the perceived association the traditional anthems have with colonialism and slavery

Pressure sore concerns in run-up to woman’s death

Norfolk Coroners Court. Photo: ANTONY KELLY