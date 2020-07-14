Search

Comedy club to hold virtual event to mark Norfolk Day

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 July 2020

Martin Westgate, founder of Hooma Comedy Club. Picture: Hooma Comedy Club

Martin Westgate, founder of Hooma Comedy Club. Picture: Hooma Comedy Club

Archant

While the return of live comedy is still some way off, a Norfolk club will be marking the third annual Norfolk Day with a virtual festival.

Featuring stand-up and sketches from Norfolk’s finest comedy talent, the event will run online throughout Norfolk Day on the July 27. Picture: HoomaFeaturing stand-up and sketches from Norfolk’s finest comedy talent, the event will run online throughout Norfolk Day on the July 27. Picture: Hooma

Featuring stand-up and sketches from Norfolk’s finest comedy talent, the Hooda Comedy Club event will run online throughout Norfolk Day on the July 27, which has this year been sponsored by Norwich Research Park.

Hooma founder Martin Westgate said: “While a lack of live comedy is no laughing matter, we were very quick to take the laughs online and have been posting videos on our Facebook page all through lockdown.

“Now, after the success of our weekly Sunday Roast battles, we’re going to mark Norfolk Day in style with a whole day of performances from all of our favourite comedians.”

Comedy fans will get to enjoy performances from the likes of Trish Dunn, Kahn Johnson, Jimmy Rudiger, Nelson Gombakomba, Ciara Jack and a return for local favourite Normal For Norfolk with specially-recorded videos and sketches.

• To enjoy the Hooma Comedy Norfolk Day Virtual Festival, simply log on to Facebook and go to the Hooma Comedy Club page: www.facebook.com/hoomacomedy/

