Charity launch Christmas appeal to help the homeless

Published: 5:17 PM December 3, 2020

A Christmas appeal, launched by a new Norfolk charity, is inviting donations to benefit good causes across the region this winter.

The Hope At Christmas 2020 appeal launched by Hopestead, is seeking food, vouchers and clothing for vulnerable people this festive season.

The charity, which aims to end homelessness in the East of England, is also collecting new and unwrapped toys for all ages, helping to make sure no-one misses out this Christmas.

Marie-Claire Delbrouque, managing director of Hopestead, said: “With the pandemic, this winter poses even more risks and challenges for people who are experiencing, or are at or on the brink of homelessness.

"That’s why we are absolutely committed to offering support through our Christmas appeal.

“Our collection will support some of the amazing grassroots organisations which are making such a difference within local communities, and which we are proud to be partnering with.

“We know how generous and supportive people have been during the pandemic, giving donations and time to help others. We would ask, if you can, please do get involved with our Christmas appeal: your donations could make a big difference for someone.”

This appeal comes after Hopestead officially launched in October with two drive-in cinema events that raised almost £4,000 to support those who are experiencing homelessness, or are at or on the brink of homelessness.

Prior to this, the charity had begun operating an initiative earlier this year when it became clear that the pandemic had the potential to increase homelessness.

Since then, Hopestead has awarded in excess of £350,000 to support nearly 700 Flagship Group families who might be at risk of losing their homes.

Some of the organisations the Hopestead Christmas appeal will benefit include: The People's Picnic, Food and Beverage Buggies (FABB), Salvation Army and Street Vets.

To collect people’s donations, the Hopestead vans will be stopping at Flagship offices across the region.

Anyone wishing to support the appeal can drop off their donations – safely, and in a socially distanced manner - at the following locations between 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm:

· Monday 14 December – Michael Chaplin House, Station Road, Dereham, NR19 1DA

· Tuesday 15 December – Cedar Lodge, Chiswick Avenue, Mildenhall, IP28 7BD

· Wednesday 16 December – Station Road, Riduna Park, Melton, Woodbridge, IP12 1QT

· Thursday 17 December – Tom Moore House, Cromer Road, North Walsham, NR28 0NB

· Friday 18 December – 31, King Street Norwich, NR1 1PD and Coppice House, 5 Greenwood Court, Bury St Edmunds, IP32 7GY

Donations can be posted to Hopestead, 39 Montagu Drive, Saxmundham, IP17 1FL