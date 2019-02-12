Search

More than 50 properties without electricity following overhead line fault

PUBLISHED: 07:25 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:31 23 February 2019

UK Power Networks said an overhead electricity line fault had cut the connection to 57 homes in the Ludham, Potter Heigham and Catfield areas. Picture: Ian Burt

More than 50 homes in the Norfolk Broads will be waking up without electricity this morning following a power cut.

UK Power Networks said an overhead electricity line fault had cut the connection to 57 homes in the Ludham, Potter Heigham and Catfield areas.

Engineers have located the fault, but require additional support as the repairs are “more complex than originally thought”, UK Power Networks said.

Due to the complexity of the repairs needed, power is expected to be restored between 11.30am and 12.30pm (Saturday, February 23).

According to the UK Power Networks website, the power cut was first reported at 2.40am.

It comes as Norfolk fire service was called to High Road in Bastwick, which is near Potter Heigham, following reports of an electrical transformer on fire at 1.40am.

A crew from Martham attended the scene, but the fire was extinguished before arrival.

The fire service said the incident was handed over to UK Power Networks.

