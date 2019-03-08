Dozens of homes without power after blackout near Norwich

People in the north of Norwich have been affected by a power cut. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire Archant

Home owners living in the north of Norwich were left without power on Thursday morning after an electricity cable faulted.

According to the UK power networks live map, at one point 343 customers in postcode areas covering New Catton, Sprowston and Old Catton are affected by the incident.

The affected postcodes were NR3 3, NR3 4 and NR7 8.

The body said it had received 20 customer calls about the incident on Thursday morning, which was first reported at 6am.

They say it was caused by an underground electricity cable, which faulted on its high voltage network, causing an area-wide power cut.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service was called to an address in Sprowston just after 6am on Thursday to reports of an alarm sounding, which was a false alarm caused by a power cut.

While they initially thought the power would not be restored until 8.30am or 9.30am, it was said to be back on by 7am.

Are you still without power? Email lauren.cope@archant.co.uk