£550k plan to buy homes for homeless people

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:33 AM March 9, 2021   
North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer. Picture: Stuart Anderson

North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Nearly £550,000 could be spent on buying homes for the homeless in north Norfolk. 

North Norfolk District Council has proposed using £546,270 in unspent cash reserves and forecast savings on buying one or two bedroom properties on the open market to be used as temporary accommodation for 'homeless households'. 

The council said the homes should cost no more than £182,00 each and be in good condition to "enable quick letting".

The council's report into the plan says: "The council has a duty to provide temporary accommodation for homeless households.

"The council purchases much of this accommodation from the private sector with a significant net cost to the council.

"Using housing related underspend to purchase further properties will enable the council to provide quality, flexible homes for temporary accommodation."

The plans will be discussed a council cabinet meeting on March 15.

