Engineers working to restore power to homes after fire caused outage

PUBLISHED: 18:39 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:39 21 August 2020

Picture of power cut in Hethersett area. PIC:By Peter Walsh from UK Power Networks site.

Archant

Engineers are currently attempting to restore power to homes near Hethersett after a fire.

It is understood an electricity pole came down in Beckhithe, Little Melton Road, between Hethersett and Little Melton and caused a small fire.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended an incident at just after 2.10pm on Friday (August 21) and used hand appliances to extinguish the fire.

Engineers from UK Power Networks were called out to the incident which is thought to have caused a power cut for more than 80 homes in the area.

They are currently on site and carrying out investigations into the overhead electricty line fault.

Power is expected to be restored to affected homes between 6pm and 7pm.

More to follow.

