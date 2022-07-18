News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hundreds of homes without power as fire crews battle field blaze

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:22 PM July 18, 2022
Updated: 5:46 PM July 18, 2022
Firefighters are battling a blaze at a field near Diss

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a field near Diss

Firefighters are battling a blaze that has broken out in a field in south Norfolk.

Emergency services were called at 4.12pm to the scene in Heywood, near Diss by 4.44pm. 

Eight fire crews from Diss, Long Stratton, Hingham, Hethersett, Harleston, Attleborough and Wymondham are at the incident.

It is believed an electrical pylon caught fire, causing the field to catch alight.

The blaze is spreading quickly across the field and has set alight to a nearby wooded area.

A map of the area affected by the power cut following the field fire in Heywood

A map of the area affected by the power cut following the field fire in Heywood

Power has been cut to 900 homes across eight postcodes due to the blaze damaging overhead high voltage electrical cables.

Video footage shows a farmer frantically ploughing the field to try to stop the spread of the fire by driving across ground yet to be caught alight.

Smoke billowed into the sky as it continued to spread across the parched field amid a day of extreme heat. 

