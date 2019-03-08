Homes left without water in north Norfolk town

Homes in Holt are experiencing problems with their water due to a burst water main.

An Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water. An Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water.

Customers in Manor Walk and Kerridge Way, Holt, began experiencing problems at 11.42 on Monday morning after a water main burst.

Homes in the area have been left with no water at all or very low water pressure.

Anglian Water said: "We've identified a burst water main in your area that we're working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"This should be by 3pm today."

Customers on Shrublands Court, just off Kerridge Way where the burst water main is located, are also experiencing problems with their water.

Anglian Water said: "When problems with our network are reported to us we aim to come out and inspect them as soon as possible, withing three working days, and then schedule any required repair work based on the nature of the issue we find."