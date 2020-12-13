More than 50 homes hit by power cut

Published: 7:28 AM December 13, 2020 Updated: 10:40 AM December 13, 2020

Parts of Bowthorpe were hit by a power cut. - Credit: UK Power Networks

More than 50 homes in part of Norwich have been hit by a power cut.

UK Power Networks became aware of the problem in the Bowthorpe area at just before 4.45am on Sunday, December 13.

Engineers were on site at just after 6am to investigate the power cut, which affected 57 properties.

An underground electricity cable had faulted, causing the power cut.

UK Power Networks told customers: "Specialist engineers are also working to divert power remotely, and this can cause your lights to go on and off.

"Please follow the government pandemic guidelines about social distancing when interacting with our staff.

"We know that in the current pandemic, a power cut can be especially disruptive, as you may be working from home, or taking care of elderly or unwell family members, and we want to support you however we can."

They said updates would be given, but anyone with specific concerns should call 0800 3163105.