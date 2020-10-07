Homes in Norwich hit by power cut
PUBLISHED: 07:45 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:45 07 October 2020
A number of homes in Norwich have been hit by a power cut.
The issue, affected homes in the area between Heartsease Lane and Plumstead Road, was reported at just after 5.30am on Wednesday, October 7.
UK Power Networks believe the problem has been caused by an fault with a substation in Gerald Close.
They said engineers were on their way. They said: “Based on how long it usually takes us to complete the required tests and allow our staff to make a safe attempt to restore power, we’re currently looking to have everyone back on between 9.30am and 10.30am.
