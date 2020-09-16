Search

Advanced search

‘They can’t even afford a beach hut’: campaign to help locals buy in second home hotspot

PUBLISHED: 08:53 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:08 16 September 2020

Jack and Nicole are a young local couple who Homes for Wells hopes to benefit with their affordable housing. Picture: Homes for Wells

Jack and Nicole are a young local couple who Homes for Wells hopes to benefit with their affordable housing. Picture: Homes for Wells

Archant

A community-led housing trust has launched a campaign to help buy homes for people priced out of a North Norfolk town by holiday lets and second homes.

David Fennell, chairman of Homes for Wells, which have launched a Crowdfunder to help buy two social housing flats in Wells-next-Sea. Picture: David FennellDavid Fennell, chairman of Homes for Wells, which have launched a Crowdfunder to help buy two social housing flats in Wells-next-Sea. Picture: David Fennell

Homes for Wells is trying to raise £100,000 towards the purchase of two social housing flats in Wells-next-Sea.

The flats, which are in the Northfields area of the town, will be for local key workers and people with a proven connection to the town such as the local lifeboat crew, fire service and healthcare providers.

The average property price in Wells, which has seen the percentage of second homes rise by 32pc in the last 20 years, is more than £548,000 while the average salary is £19.500.

Homes for Wells said this was unsustainable for the local community and meant people who worked in essential services in the town were unable to afford even a beach hut which average £70,000.

David Fennell, chairman of Homes for Wells, said: “Right now, not only are local people’s livelihoods under stress, their potential homes are also being threatened by a surge in interest and hike in property prices in recent months.

“Wells is a ‘staycation’ national holiday destination as well as second home hotspot.

You may also want to watch:

“Lockdown has created a mobile workforce that can work from home and want to live elsewhere. While everyone is welcome, this comes at a huge cost.”

Since it was launched in 2006, Homes for Wells has grown from having just £10 in the bank to a trust which houses 54 people.

The group has a waiting list of 42 families looking for accommodation and cannot afford to buy new properties without donations.

Among those on the waiting list are Jack and Nicole, a young local couple from Wells with a baby on the way. Despite both working second jobs, the couple cannot afford to buy their own home and private rental prices are out of their reach.

Mr Fennell said: “Every donation, whatever its size, is very welcome. We know how much people may be struggling financially at the moment so really appreciate any help that can be given.”

The Homes for Wells fundraiser can be found at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/homes-for-wells

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk beach named one of the best on Earth

Gorleston beach wins TripAdvisor Award Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man in 20s dies after incident on river

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

How I gamed the system to get a coronavirus test

Sandra Squire found a work-around to book a test by putting in a postcode from another part of the UK. Photo: Norfolk Independent Group.

Driver hit on head by flying wing mirror in hit-and-run crash

The A1075 near Shipdham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Hopefully it goes very well for him’ - Burnley boss discusses Gibson’s move to Norwich for the first time

Ben Gibson celebrates City's win at Huddersfield with head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images