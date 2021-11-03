Extra beds and new flats help to cut homelessness, report says

Rough sleeping has fallen in King's Lynn and West Norfolk, says a new report - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Partnership working has helped bring down homelessness in west Norfolk, says a new report.

The document, compiled by West Norfolk council, says from March 2020 to April 2021, 118 people were prevented from rough sleeping, while help can now be offered immediately to anyone who finds themselves on the streets.

It covers work carried out by the council and its partners during the pandemic which included efforts to relocate residents from the night shelter to allow for social distancing at the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition, a vacant hostel was used to create 10 beds, and the South Lynn Community Centre was adapted to cater for eight people. The government’s ‘Everyone In’ programme, launched at the start of pandemic, enabled extra funding to be allocated to finding temporary homes.

Sam Sandell, the council's portfolio holder for people and communities, said: “There are many factors that can result in someone ending up on the streets where they will be vulnerable to huge challenges such as hunger, the risk of violence, and the cold.

“And, back in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, there was also the added danger posed by Covid-19.

“Which is why we, together with our partners, strived to do everything we could to support those in our communities who were without a home. This wasn’t just about providing accommodation, it was also about offering additional support and resources that could make a difference."

The council, working with Broadland Housing Association has secured funding to provide 23 new one-bedroom flats in King’s Lynn.

Paula Hall, chief executive of homeless charity the Purfleet Trust, said: "With vital funding from the council, our housing related support team are currently supporting 40 people; many with complex needs who are moving towards living independently but need additional support to achieve their personal goals."

Catherine Little, Broadland's executive housing director, said “The homes we’ve been able to purchase and refurbish, and the support that we can provide through joint funding bids are a really tangible measure of good partnership working in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk. We are really proud to be a part of that.”

Anyone is worried that they have nowhere to stay tonight can contact the council on 01553 616200 or 01553 616601 out of hours.



