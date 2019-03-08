Search

National award for pioneering centre which helps homeless people in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 06:57 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 06:57 03 July 2019

Highwater House has won a national award, hot on the heels of an outstanding rating from watchdogs. Picture: St Martin's Housing Trust

Archant

A pioneering Norfolk treatment centre which helps homeless people who have mental health problems and addictions has won a national award.

Highwater House, a residential service run by Norwich homelessness charity St Martins Housing Trust last night won the Excellence in Supporting People award at the Under One Roof conference organised by national organisation Homeless Link.

Highwater House, in Westwick Street in Norwich, provides accommodation and personal care for 22 people who have been homeless or are at risk of homelessness.

Unique to Norfolk. It is a dual diagnosis service; all residents have a mental health disorder and a drug and/or alcohol dependency.

The service provides high quality care and support to some of the most traumatised people in the local area. It is the only such service in the county that has a 'wet lounge' where people can consume alcohol in a safe environment.

The Homeless Link award recognises innovative and person-centred ways of working, which have led to improve outcomes for people facing homlessness.

St Martins Housing Trust tweeted: "We won! So thrilled to win a national award that recognises our working supporting people at Highwater House."

Earlier this year, inspectors from watchdog the Care Quality Commission, awarded Highwater House the highest possible rating overall at the latest inspection and was deemed to be outstanding for being well-led and caring.

