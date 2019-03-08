Night shelter opens as temperatures plummet

Lucy McKitterick outside the night shelter in King's Lynn

A night shelter for homeless people ran by a group of churches has opened for its first night as temperatures dropped across the county.

Lucy McKitterick inside the night shelter in King's Lynn, where staff and volunteers hope to create a homely atmosphere

King's Lynn Night Shelter on St Ann's Street can hold 22 people however it can be stretched to accommodate 24, last year the shelter took in 97 people throughout December and November.

Lucy McKitterick who runs the shelter says they do not have any indication as to whether this year will be busier.

She said people are forced to come to the shelter which is the only one of its kind in King's Lynn for a variety of reasons, from people who have been homeless for a long time to those who have recently been made homeless due to sudden events such as family breakdowns.

Lucy McKitterick outside the night shelter in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Lucy McKitterick outside the night shelter in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The shelter opens between 7pm and 9am, with those looking for a place to stay urged to either speak to the Purfleet Trust or police, or alternatively turn up at the door at 7pm.

Ms McKitterick said: "We're very pleased to be here to give people a place to stay on these cold and wet nights."

She said the shelter relied on the community to operate and said it was really grateful for all the support it receives.

Those looking to donate food to the shelter can do so by bringing it to them in the morning after 10am on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, or alternatively contact the night shelter on its Facebook page.